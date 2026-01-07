China's war game exercises around Taiwan last week were part of a campaign to counter growing international support for the island and an attempt to divert attention away from Beijing's economic troubles, Taiwan's top security agency said on Wednesday.

As part of its exercises, called "Justice Mission 2025", China fired dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deployed a large number of warships and aircraft near the island. That caused dozens of domestic flights in Taiwan to be cancelled and drew concern from allies in the region and the West.

"The Taiwan-focused drills carried clear political intent: to push back in the international arena against democratic partners' support for Taiwan," the National Security Bureau said in a report to Parliament.

The drills, China's most extensive war games to date by coverage area, were also meant to "redirect public anger over economic setbacks and social disorder at home into nationalist sentiment framed as 'resisting external interference'", the report said.

The report said China has been ramping up a "hybrid" campaign to pressure Taiwan militarily and economically, drawing resistance from partners in the US and Europe.

The report also pointed to a comment from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan late last year. She said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be deemed an existential threat to Japan. The report said the comment underscored how security in the Taiwan Strait was viewed as directly linked to stability in the Indo-Pacific and international order.