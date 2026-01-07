WORLD
2 min read
China's war games sought to erode global support for Taipei: Taiwan
China has been ramping up a "hybrid" campaign to pressure Taiwan militarily and economically, Taipei's top security agency says.
China's war games sought to erode global support for Taipei: Taiwan
(FILE) This image taken off a video released by Taiwanese defence ministry shows Chinese war ships conducting drills off the coast of western Taiwan. / AP
January 7, 2026

China's war game exercises around Taiwan last week were part of a campaign to counter growing international support for the island and an attempt to divert attention away from Beijing's economic troubles, Taiwan's top security agency said on Wednesday.

As part of its exercises, called "Justice Mission 2025", China fired dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deployed a large number of warships and aircraft near the island. That caused dozens of domestic flights in Taiwan to be cancelled and drew concern from allies in the region and the West.

"The Taiwan-focused drills carried clear political intent: to push back in the international arena against democratic partners' support for Taiwan," the National Security Bureau said in a report to Parliament.

The drills, China's most extensive war games to date by coverage area, were also meant to "redirect public anger over economic setbacks and social disorder at home into nationalist sentiment framed as 'resisting external interference'", the report said.

The report said China has been ramping up a "hybrid" campaign to pressure Taiwan militarily and economically, drawing resistance from partners in the US and Europe.

RelatedTRT World - China's Xi calls Taiwan reunification 'unstoppable' after drills

The report also pointed to a comment from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan late last year. She said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be deemed an existential threat to Japan. The report said the comment underscored how security in the Taiwan Strait was viewed as directly linked to stability in the Indo-Pacific and international order.

RECOMMENDED

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Speaking at a regular press conference on Wednesday, the office said recent military drills around Taiwan, including those held last week, were intended to "staunchly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

The exercises were also aimed at "upholding the shared interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation", it said.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taipei strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists