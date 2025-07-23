WORLD
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
The report comes after two recent incidents in which a US official and a banker were barred from leaving China.
Employees will not have access to the BlackRock network during personal travel in China. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 23, 2025

BlackRock has asked its staff visiting China for business trips to use temporary loaner phones and avoid using company laptops, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal memo.

The world's largest asset manager told its staff that using company-issued employee devices, including iPhones and iPads, is not permitted, the report said on Tuesday.

BlackRock also barred the use of company laptops or remote access via virtual private networks, the report said, adding that employees will not have access to the BlackRock network during personal travel in China.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BlackRock did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the US State Department said that the Chinese government had blocked an unnamed US Patent and Trademark Office employee visiting the Asian country in a personal capacity from leaving.

Earlier this month, a Wells Fargo banker was also blocked from leaving China. Beijing's foreign ministry said the banker was involved in a criminal case.

