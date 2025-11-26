The Mexican government will build a supercomputer with a processing capacity seven times greater than the current most powerful computer in Latin America, officials responsible for the project said Wednesday.

Named Coatlicue, after a goddess in Aztec mythology representing the source of power and life, the computer will have a processing capacity of 314 petaflops.

"We want it to be a public supercomputer, a supercomputer for the people," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.

A global race is underway to build ever-faster supercomputers to work in conjunction with AI systems.

The United States currently leads the field but Europe and Japan also have models in the top 10, according to an industry ranking of high-performance computing.

A petaflop equals 1,000 trillion calculations per second, a number expressed as 10 to the power of 15.

Pegaso, a privately-owned Brazilian computer, is currently rated the most powerful in Latin America with 42 petaflops.