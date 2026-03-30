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Two UN peacekeepers killed in second deadly blast in south Lebanon
UN mission is investigating deadly incidents as Israeli invasion escalates in southern Lebanon, as international actors demand investigation over attacks on UN forces.
Two UN peacekeepers killed in second deadly blast in south Lebanon
Two Indonesian peacekeepers died in south Lebanon after an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle. (FILE) / AFP
17 hours ago

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has said two of its personnel have been killed in the country's south, marking the second deadly incident in 24 hours amid Israel’s ground invasion.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said two Indonesian peacekeepers were killed "when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle."

Two others were wounded, one seriously.

The incident came a day after another Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded by a projectile that exploded near a UNIFIL position.

UNIFIL said it has launched an investigation, while UN under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix condemned the incidents, saying "all acts that endanger the peacekeepers must stop."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned "the targeting of peacekeeping forces" and has held international contacts in an effort to push for talks.

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UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called for "an immediate truce to stop the devastation."

RelatedTRT World - UN chief condemns killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

International reactions

In a condemnation move, France's foreign minister has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following what he described as serious incidents involving UNIFIL peacekeepers.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto also said he is following the situation with "deep concern," stressing that "attacking United Nations contingents is neither tolerable nor acceptable."

He said UN forces play a key role in maintaining peace, preventing escalation and protecting civilians, warning that targeting them amounts to an attack on the international community.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry also expressed "deep concern" and reaffirmed its support for UNIFIL.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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