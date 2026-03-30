The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has said two of its personnel have been killed in the country's south, marking the second deadly incident in 24 hours amid Israel’s ground invasion.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said two Indonesian peacekeepers were killed "when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle."

Two others were wounded, one seriously.

The incident came a day after another Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded by a projectile that exploded near a UNIFIL position.

UNIFIL said it has launched an investigation, while UN under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix condemned the incidents, saying "all acts that endanger the peacekeepers must stop."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned "the targeting of peacekeeping forces" and has held international contacts in an effort to push for talks.