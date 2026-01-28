WORLD
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Britain will continue to work closely with international partners to support Ukraine’s security, UK premier tells Ukrainian president over the phone.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside 10 Downing Street in London, December 8 2025. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Starmer expressed his support for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, and also discussed the "desperate situations" many families face, including no heating or electricity, during freezing winter temperatures, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy welcomed the UK’s announcement of £20 million ($27.5 million) in support for energy infrastructure earlier this month.

"The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement said.

Russia and Ukraine held two days of consultations on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, with US mediation, aiming to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022. The US administration has described the talks as “constructive.”

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the next round of US-mediated peace talks is planned for next week, again in Abu Dhabi.

Starmer said the UK would continue to work closely with international partners to support Ukraine’s security, and also updated Zelenskyy on his upcoming visits to China and Japan.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
