British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Starmer expressed his support for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, and also discussed the "desperate situations" many families face, including no heating or electricity, during freezing winter temperatures, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy welcomed the UK’s announcement of £20 million ($27.5 million) in support for energy infrastructure earlier this month.

"The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement said.