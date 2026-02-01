The partial release of documents linked to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has sparked fresh controversy in the US, drawing criticism from lawmakers and public figures who accuse the Justice Department of withholding information required by law.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the newly released material represents a small portion of the full Epstein record.

“Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files. This is still just what they were willing to release – in violation of the law, which requires release of all files. Pam Bondi’s DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, referencing the US attorney general.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a member of the House Oversight Committee, also condemned the limited disclosure as “outrageous and incredibly concerning.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie claimed the fallout from the document release was followed by political pressure against him.

“Within hours of the Epstein file release, a superPAC funded by Israel-first billionaires Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, who himself appears in Epstein’s black book, bought another $800,000 of TV ads against me. I’ll still win, but if I lose, it was worth it,” said Massie.