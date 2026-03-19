US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US didn’t know about Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, saying Tel Aviv will not strike it again unless Tehran retaliates, while threatening that any further attack on Qatar's liquefied natural gas infrastructure would prompt the US to destroy the entire facility.

"The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His claim appeared to contradict earlier reports that Washington had known about the attack in advance but did not participate in it.

He said Iran had "unjustifiably and unfairly" struck a portion of Qatar's LNG facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City after failing to understand those facts.

Trump described the Israeli strike on South Pars as Israel having "violently lashed out" at the facility "out of anger," saying only "a relatively small section" of the field had been hit.