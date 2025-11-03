AFRICA
ICC warns RSF atrocities in Sudan could form basis for ‘war crimes’ prosecution
The atrocities are part of a broader pattern of violence that has afflicted the entire Darfur region since April 2023, says Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC.
A desk bearing signs of shelling in a school where displaced people are sheltering, in Al Fasher, Sudan, on October 7, 2025. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday expressed concern over recent reports of "mass killings, rapes, and other crimes" by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Sudan's Al Fasher, which it seized on October 26, warning the acts may constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity."

In a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC expressed its "profound alarm and deepest concern" over the reports of "mass killings, rapes, and other crimes allegedly committed during the course" of the RSF attacks.

"Such acts, if substantiated, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute," the statement said, adding that they are "part of a broader pattern of violence that has afflicted the entire Darfur region since April 2023," when the civil war between the army and the paramilitary RSF began.

Saying that the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes being committed in the ongoing conflict in Darfur, it reminded that the office is investigating crimes allegedly committed in the area since the outbreak of hostilities.

"Within the ongoing investigation, the Office is taking immediate steps regarding the alleged crimes in Al Fasher to preserve and collect relevant evidence for its use in future prosecutions,” the statement added.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of the city of Al Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the takeover of the city could lead to the geographical partition of Sudan along east-west lines.

Since April 15 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

