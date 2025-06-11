WORLD
2 min read
Iran warns of retaliation against US bases if conflict breaks out over nuclear programme
The next round of Iran-US talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Oman.
Iran warns of retaliation against US bases if conflict breaks out over nuclear programme
FILE PHOTO: Iran's defence minister says if war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do. / Reuters
June 11, 2025

Iran has threatened to target US bases in the region if conflict breaks out between the two countries over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“If war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do,” Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

He warned that all US bases in the region are within the reach of Iranian missiles.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman

Iran will “target them in their host countries without hesitation,” the defence minister said.

Nasirzadeh said that Iran has made “significant progress” in its defence capabilities and that its operational forces are “fully equipped” and prepared for any potential conflict.

The Iranian minister’s threat came a day after General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), testified before Congress, saying he presented a “range of options” to President Donald Trump to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

RECOMMENDED

In response to a question from House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers about whether CENTCOM is prepared to use force if Iran continues its nuclear activities, Kurilla said yes.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The main sticking point remains Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the programme is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

The sixth round of nuclear talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat.

Trump, who has previously advocated for a military response if diplomacy fails, said on Wednesday he was less confident that Iran would agree to stop uranium enrichment.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models