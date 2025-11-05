WAR ON GAZA
YouTube takes down hundreds of Palestinian rights videos after US sanctions
Human rights advocates say the move censors Palestinian voices and erases evidence of alleged Israeli war crimes.
The YouTube app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken on October 27, 2025. / Reuters
November 5, 2025

YouTube has quietly erased more than 700 videos and shut down the accounts of three major Palestinian human rights organisations, a report by The Intercept published on Tuesday shows.

The deleted accounts belonged to Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, all of which posted extensive footage documenting violations of international law by Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Intercept says the video content included investigations of Israeli strikes, testimonies from survivors, and documentation of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The removals took place in early October, shortly after the US government imposed sanctions on the groups for their cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Israeli officials over war crimes in Gaza.

YouTube confirmed the account terminations followed a review triggered by US sanctions, citing its obligation to comply with applicable trade and sanctions laws.

Human rights advocates and Palestinian groups said this move is a way to silence Palestinian voices and remove important evidence, pointing out that the organisations were not warned before their channels were deleted and that the removals focused on groups reporting rights abuses instead of extremist content.

South Africa filed a case in the International Court of Justice in December 2023, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza. Several countries have since joined the proceedings, including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Mexico, Belgium, and Türkiye. The ICJ issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on October 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
