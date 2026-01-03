BIZTECH
China logs historic high of 92 space launches in a single year
Beijing marks its most active year in space as crewed Shenzhou missions, Tiangong resupply flights, and a surge in commercial launches push China’s annual total to a historic high.
China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying astronauts for Shenzhou-21 space mission, blasts off in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Friday, October 31, 2025. / AP
January 3, 2026

China carried out a record 92 space launches in 2025, the highest annual total in its history, state-run media reported on Saturday.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said the year saw multiple breakthroughs and several firsts across manned spaceflight, deep-space exploration and commercial space activities, according to Global Times.

As part of its manned space programme, China continued regular crew rotations and cargo resupply missions to its Tiangong space station, sending taikonauts and scientific payloads into low-Earth orbit.

The launch tally also reflected the growing role of China’s commercial space sector, with private and state-backed companies sending batches of satellites into orbit for broadband internet constellations, remote sensing, and technology demonstrations.

In 2025, China's key missions also included the Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 crewed flights and Tianzhou-9 cargo resupply missions, delivering supplies and experiment payloads.

