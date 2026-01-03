China carried out a record 92 space launches in 2025, the highest annual total in its history, state-run media reported on Saturday.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said the year saw multiple breakthroughs and several firsts across manned spaceflight, deep-space exploration and commercial space activities, according to Global Times.

As part of its manned space programme, China continued regular crew rotations and cargo resupply missions to its Tiangong space station, sending taikonauts and scientific payloads into low-Earth orbit.