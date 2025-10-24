Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said talks on selling Eurofighter jets to Türkiye are approaching the final stages, and he's very optimistic the negotiations will soon conclude successfully, according to a report published on Friday.

Schoellhorn said the talks are approaching final stages, with BAE Systems, the UK partner in the Eurofighter consortium, now leading negotiations with Ankara for the sale of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

“Now it's a commercial and technical discussion that takes place between Eurofighter, in this case led by BAE Systems, our partner in the Eurofighter consortium, and the Turkish state,” the CEO said, adding that he's very optimistic the talks with Ankara will conclude successfully soon.

Türkiye, which maintains NATO's second-largest military force, plans to acquire 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, multi-role combat aircraft jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Long-term cooperation

Schoellhorn said the Eurofighter deal could establish a long-term partnership with Türkiye, as they scale up production and develop more advanced models with new technologies.

“Eurofighter is more than just an aircraft. There’s a system behind it. There's a weapon set behind it. There is, in the future, connectivity that's coming with it. There will be man-unmanned teaming solutions,” Schoellhorn said, referring to new technology that enables collaboration between a human pilot and an AI-controlled or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle.

“So I think if Türkiye becomes part of the Eurofighter club, if I may say, there are a lot of user groups that we have where the users come together, they exchange ideas, you learn together, you learn faster. And we interface as an industry with these user groups so that we can provide solutions that the users really want. So it's much more than just buying an aircraft,” he said.

Eurofighter Typhoon jets are currently used by five European countries, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Austria, and four Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

CEO Schoellhorn, who served as a helicopter pilot in the German military before joining the defence industry, said he has had many opportunities throughout his career to visit Turkish industries and collaborate with Turkish partners. He said he was impressed by the successes of the Turkish aerospace and defence industries.

“I have learned by myself the capabilities and the skills of the Turkish industry in general. So that's an asset to have. Now, Türkiye has invested a lot into defence, and that's being seen,” Schoellhorn said.