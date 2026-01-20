Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, appointed a US-educated banker to head the country's main investment agency, in an apparent overture to US investors following the abduction of Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez sacked a close ally of her ousted predecessor to make way for Calixto Ortega, the former head of the country's central bank, as head of the International Center for Productive Investment.

Ortega had also been previously posted to Houston, the Texas city at the centre of the US oil refining industry, as part of Venezuela's diplomatic mission.

Analysts described the move as yet another signal to President Donald Trump that Venezuela is prepared to give American oil companies prime access to its energy sector.

Writing on X, Rodriguez said Ortega's appointment would allow for "the continued attraction of national and international investment" to spur an economic recovery.

Ortega replaces Alex Saab, a Colombian-born Venezuelan seen as a frontman for Maduro.

The writing had been on the wall for Saab since last week when Rodriguez sacked him as industry minister.

Washington had accused him of money laundering.