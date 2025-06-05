WAR ON GAZA
Brazilian leader slams global double standards on civilian deaths in Gaza by Israeli forces, calls for UN reform.
What's happening in Gaza is 'genocide': Brazil's Lula
Brazilian President Lula has renewed calls for structural reform of the UN Security Council. / AA
June 5, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza as “genocide,” urging stronger international pressure to end the violence and calling for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, Lula described the situation in Gaza as a “genocide being carried out by a highly trained army against women and children.”

“This is not a war. It is genocide,” he said, voicing frustration at what he described as the international community’s selective outrage. 

“We mourned the deaths of two Israelis, but on the same day, two Palestinian children carrying bags of flour were also killed — and yet, there was not the same show of solidarity,” he said.

Lula also renewed calls for structural reform of the UN Security Council, describing it as “politically weak” and ineffective in managing major conflicts. He argued for broader representation, including seats for Africa, South America, Germany, Japan, and India.

Macron defends Ukraine stance, eyes Gaza ceasefire

Macron, responding to Lula’s remarks, defended the Western position on both Gaza and Ukraine. 

He emphasised that France is coordinating closely with regional partners and the United States to press for a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza.

“We are working to increase pressure to secure a ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian operations,” he said, adding that a conference on June 18 in Riyadh aims to further Palestinian statehood and regional stability.

On Ukraine, Macron underscored that Russia alone bears responsibility for the war, rejecting attempts to place equal blame on both sides. 

“There is one aggressor, Russia, and one victim, Ukraine,” Macron said.

Calls for dialogue with Russia

While reiterating Brazil’s condemnation of Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory, Lula defended his policy of diplomatic engagement with both Moscow and Beijing.

“From the beginning, we have opposed the occupation,” Lula said. “But we believe that peace will not come through weapons, but through negotiation.”

He added that he personally urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider dialogue: “I told President Putin: war builds nothing. It only destroys.”

Macron pushed back, noting that Ukraine had accepted a US-proposed ceasefire in March, which President Putin refused. 

“He (Putin) launched this war. He is the one refusing peace,” Macron said.

The joint press conference highlighted sharp differences in global diplomacy, as world leaders navigate complex alliances and regional crises while searching for viable paths toward peace.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
