US President Donald Trump has expressed support for his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al Sharaa, who launched an offensive against Washington's erstwhile allies, adding the SDF militias, led by the YPG terror group, were paid to fight in Syria.

"He's working very hard, the president of Syria. He's working very, very hard. Strong guy, tough guy," Trump told journalists at the White House on Tuesday in a rare press conference.

"Pretty rough resume. But you're not gonna put a choir boy in there and get the job done," he added.

Asked about the YPG terror group-led SDF, who were used by the US in counter-Daesh partnership and are now stalling the implementation of the March 10 agreement, Trump said they were "paid a tremendous amount of money, oil."

"They were doing it for themselves. More so than they were doing it for us," he added.