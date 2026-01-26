US President Donald Trump has announced he is sending a top official to Minnesota state as outrage grew over his administration's militarised immigration raids and the shooting dead of a second protester in Minneapolis city.

Trump said on Monday that Tom Homan, his point man for border security, would arrive in the state later and "will report directly to me."

The high-profile assignment suggested that the 79-year-old Republican president is seeking to regain control over a rapidly deteriorating political and security situation.

Minneapolis has become ground zero in the clash between Trump and growing numbers of Americans over his nationwide immigration crackdown.

A federal judge in Minneapolis was to consider on Monday whether the deployment of federal officers — many of them masked, heavily armed and unidentified — violates the state of Minnesota's sovereignty.

And in Congress, Democrats are threatening to hold up funding for the US government unless immigration enforcement agencies are reformed.

Point-blank range shootings

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been transformed under Trump into the United States' most heavily funded law enforcement body.

But polls show growing anger over its frequently brutal tactics.

A huge rally took place in bitter cold in Minneapolis on Friday to protest the raids and the point blank shooting by an ICE agent of protester Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three on January 7.

Then on Saturday, immigration agents gunned down Alex Jeffrey Pretti, also 37, after having already tackled him to the ground.

Like Good, the intensive care unit nurse was a US citizen.

New rallies erupted after his death in Minneapolis, New York and other major cities.