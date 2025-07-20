Syria’s Health Ministry has dispatched an urgent medical convoy to Sweida as relative calm returned to the southern province under a recently brokered ceasefire.

According to the report by the state news agency SANA on Sunday, the convoy includes 20 ambulances, specialised medical teams, and large quantities of medicine and emergency supplies.

The aid convoy was organised in coordination with the ministries of emergency management, social affairs, and relevant UN organisations, the agency reported.

Israeli strikes delayed the aid

Health Minister Musab Al-Ali said that the aid convoy had been ready for days but was delayed due to Israeli air strikes.

He confirmed that the convoy was able to move after Syrian security forces cleared out tribal fighters and implemented a ceasefire announced by the presidency on Saturday.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab confirmed that the situation began to calm in Sweida after the deployment of Internal Security Forces (ISF) in the northern and western regions.

Security forces “were able to enforce a ceasefire within Sweida city, paving the way for a prisoner exchange and the gradual return of stability throughout the province,” he said on X.

“The deployment of the ISF in Sweida represents a safety valve for stability and calm, and a first step in controlling the chaos of weapons and consolidating security,” he said.

“Our compass is a complete ceasefire, allowing the state to fully assume its role in restoring normalcy to Sweida city and the rest of the province.”

Aid for all

Speaking to Anadolu, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed al-Saleh said that the government is delivering services to all residents of Sweida, regardless of their affiliations or background.

“Emergency and disaster response teams remain stationed at a humanitarian crossing to help evacuate families,” he said.

“We just evacuated two families who reached the crossing from Sweida on foot, and we are working to assist more.”

Ceasefire