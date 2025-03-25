TÜRKİYE
Trump praises Erdogan as 'good leader' during ambassadorial nominees meeting
Trump's comment was in response to Tom Barrack, the nominee ambassador for Türkiye, who highlighted the country's historical significance.
Trump praises Erdogan as 'good leader' during ambassadorial nominees meeting
エルドアン氏は月曜日、米国との関係が「大きく前進する可能性がある」と述べました。/ 写真: AA / AA
March 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has described Türkiye as "a good place" and praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a good leader."

Trump made the remarks at the White House during a meeting with ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday, where each nominee introduced themselves and their designated countries.

When Tom Barrack, the nominee for Türkiye, spoke about the country, he highlighted its historical significance.

"Türkiye is one of the most ancient civilisations," said Barrack.

In response, Trump said, "Good place, good leader, too."

Trump announced Barrack's nomination for the ambassadorship in December.

Erdogan said Monday that relations with the US can gain "significant momentum."

"I believe that we should and will achieve this for the sake of our region despite all the challenges, despite especially lobbies seeking to poison the two countries' cooperation," Erdogan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

SOURCE:AA
