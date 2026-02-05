US President Donald Trump has ramped up rhetoric on the country's electoral system ahead of this year's midterm elections, calling on Republicans to "nationalise" voting and repeating false claims that past elections were rigged.

Trump said he believed the federal government should “get involved” in elections that are riddled with “corruption.”

If states “can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over,” he said in the Oval Office.

Earlier this week, Trump told podcaster and former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, “ The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least — many, 15 places.' The Republicans ought to nationalise the voting."

His comments have drawn criticism from Democrats and come as Republicans face the prospect of losing control of Congress in the November 3 midterms.

Polls show low approval ratings for Trump in his second term, while Republicans have suffered a series of losses in local elections.

Trump has doubled down on long-standing but debunked claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I don't know why the federal government doesn’t do them anyway,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, when asked about his remarks.