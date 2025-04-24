The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel movement that includes M23 rebels, agreed to work towards a truce with the Democratic Republic of Congo government during recent talks brokered by Qatar in Doha, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The decision was reached in the spirit of mutual understanding and a shared commitment to resolving the conflict in eastern DRC through peaceful means, it said.

It said “after frank and constructive discussions” government representatives and the AFC/M23 “agreed to work towards concluding a truce that would contribute to the effectiveness of the ceasefire.”

According to the statement, by mutual agreement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities which would pave the way for constructive dialogue to restore lasting peace in DRC and the region.

The M23, at the centre of the conflict in eastern DRC, has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Heeding ceasefire