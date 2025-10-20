Colombia's foreign ministry said the country has recalled its ambassador from the United States, after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Colombia and stop all payments to the South American nation, in a feud that stems from the US military's strikes on vessels allegedly transporting drugs.

Trump also called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader" on Sunday, an accusation Petro's government said was offensive.

"Daniel Garcia-Pena, Ambassador of Colombia in the United States of America, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro and is now in Bogota," the Colombian foreign ministry said early on Monday.

"In the coming hours the national government will inform of the decisions taken."

Trump’s accusations deepen diplomatic rift

Trump's drug dealer comments marked a new low in relations between Washington and Bogota, which Trump accuses of being complicit in the illicit drug trade.