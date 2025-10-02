EUROPE
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
British PM Keir Starmer says the fact it took place on the holy day of Yom Kippur makes it "all the more horrific"
The suspect was shot, but it was not immediately clear if the person was dead. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Two people have been killed and four others wounded in a car and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in northern Manchester, police said, adding the suspect had been shot dead.

Greater Manchester Police declared a "major incident" shortly after 9:30am (0830 GMT) after officers were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall neighbourhood of the northwestern city.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene...and are tending to members of the public," it added, noting "currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds."

"Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9:38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," the force said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the attack" and a UK official confirmed he would be returning early from talks with the EU in Denmark.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he added.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

‘Serious incident’

Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC the city was dealing with "a serious incident".

"At the same time I can give some reassurance that the immediate danger appears to be over and GMP (police) have dealt with it very quickly with some amazing support from members of the public and security at the location," he said.

Firearms officers were deployed at 9:34am amid reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

Burnham urged people "not to speculate on social media", while noting the Jewish community "will be very worried by the news".

The North West Ambulance Service said it had "dispatched resources to the scene".

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services," it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
