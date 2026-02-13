A top Democrat is calling for a watchdog investigation after photographs emerged suggesting that the Justice Department has been tracking the search history of lawmakers who are reviewing files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, asked the Justice Department's inspector general on Thursday to investigate what he characterised as "spying" on members of Congress who this week have reviewed less-redacted versions of the Epstein files at a department annex and on department-owned computers.

Photographs taken during Attorney General Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday showed her holding a binder open to a page that said "Jayapal Pramila Search History" and that listed a series of documents that were apparently reviewed.

Pramila Jayapal is a Democratic congresswoman and was among the Judiciary Committee members who pressed Bondi during the hearing about the department's handling of the Epstein files.

Jayapal called it "totally unacceptable" and said lawmakers will be "demanding a full accounting" of how the department is using the search history.

"Bondi has enough time to spy on Members of Congress, but can’t find it in herself to apologise to the survivors of Epstein’s horrific abuse," Jayapal said in a post on X.