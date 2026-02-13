POLITICS
2 min read
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
Calls for probe grow after Attorney General Pam Bondi was seen holding a binder labelled "Jayapal Pramila Search History" during a hearing, revealing a list of reviewed documents.
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
Jamie Raskin has accused Pam Bondi of attempting to spare Epstein's associates from "embarrassment and disgrace." / Reuters
5 hours ago

A top Democrat is calling for a watchdog investigation after photographs emerged suggesting that the Justice Department has been tracking the search history of lawmakers who are reviewing files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, asked the Justice Department's inspector general on Thursday to investigate what he characterised as "spying" on members of Congress who this week have reviewed less-redacted versions of the Epstein files at a department annex and on department-owned computers.

Photographs taken during Attorney General Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday showed her holding a binder open to a page that said "Jayapal Pramila Search History" and that listed a series of documents that were apparently reviewed.

Pramila Jayapal is a Democratic congresswoman and was among the Judiciary Committee members who pressed Bondi during the hearing about the department's handling of the Epstein files.

Jayapal called it "totally unacceptable" and said lawmakers will be "demanding a full accounting" of how the department is using the search history.

"Bondi has enough time to spy on Members of Congress, but can’t find it in herself to apologise to the survivors of Epstein’s horrific abuse," Jayapal said in a post on X.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links

A bipartisan contingent of lawmakers has travelled in recent days to a Justice Department outpost to review less-redacted records from the files, but some who have seen the documents have complained that too much information about Epstein associates remains withheld from view.

The Trump administration Justice Department said last month that it was releasing more than 3 million pages along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to investigations into Jewish American financier Jeffery Epstein.

In a statement, Raskin said that not only had the Justice Department withheld records from lawmakers "but now Bondi and her team are spying on members of Congress conducting oversight in yet another blatant attempt to intrude into Congress’s oversight processes."

He added: "DOJ must immediately cease tracking any Members’ searches, open up the Epstein review to senior congressional staff, and publicly release all files—with all the survivors’ information, and only the survivors’ information, properly redacted—as required by federal law."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Australian police admit dragging Muslim worshippers despite prayer permission during Herzog visit
India okays $40B for defence acquisition including Rafale jets ahead of Macron visit
Islamabad, Washington to enhance counterterrorism cooperation
Turkish Petroleum signs MoU with Britain's BP for potential collaboration in Iraq and Libya
'Great enthusiasm': International observers express optimism over Bangladesh election process
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east