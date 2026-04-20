The leaders of Iraq's main Shia Muslim political blocs have picked government official Bassem al-Badry as their nominee for the post of prime minister in a meeting, Reuters news agency cited two Iraqi officials, though no official announcement was made.

Two other Iraqis familiar with Monday's meeting of 12 key leaders who make up the Coordination Framework disputed that Badry had been picked during the meeting, saying talks were ongoing.

Another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Iraqi state media reported.