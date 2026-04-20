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Iraq's key political bloc picks Bassem al-Badry as PM — report
Reuters cites two sources as saying that Badry had been picked during a meeting, saying talks were ongoing.
Iraq's key political bloc picks Bassem al-Badry as PM — report
Badry is currently the head of Iraq's Commission for Accountability and Justice. (Photo: FILE) / AP
4 hours ago

The leaders of Iraq's main Shia Muslim political blocs have picked government official Bassem al-Badry as their nominee for the post of prime minister in a meeting, Reuters news agency cited two Iraqi officials, though no official announcement was made.

Two other Iraqis familiar with Monday's meeting of 12 key leaders who make up the Coordination Framework disputed that Badry had been picked during the meeting, saying talks were ongoing.

Another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Iraqi state media reported.

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Whoever is picked next would replace the CF's previous choice, veteran politician and two-time Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The alliance plays a central role in selecting the prime minister and forming the government.

Badry is currently the head of Iraq's Commission for Accountability and Justice.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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