Venezuela's government has said that interim President Delcy Rodriguez has met with US envoy Laura Dogu, as the two countries gradually resume bilateral relations that were severed in 2019.

In a statement issued on Monday, the government said the meeting took place at the Miraflores presidential palace and focused on discussing "the work agenda between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States."

According to the statement, Rodriguez’s brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, attended the meeting, along with Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Dogu had also met Gil over the weekend following her arrival in Caracas.

"The governments of Venezuela and the United States have set out to advance on a roadmap to address matters of bilateral interest, through diplomatic dialogue and on the basis of mutual respect and international law," the statement said.

Series of political changes