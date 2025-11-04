AMERICAS
2 min read
Peru snaps diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum for ex-PM
Mexico committed "unfriendly act" of opening an asylum process to former PM Betssy Chavez, who served under President Pedro Castillo, says Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela.
Peru snaps diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum for ex-PM
Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de la Selva at a ceremony at Torre Tagle Palace, October 24, 2025. [Foreign Ministry] / Others
November 4, 2025

Peru has cut off diplomatic relations with Mexico for granting asylum to a former prime minister being investigated over the alleged 2022 coup attempt by then President Pedro Castillo.

"Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former prime minister Betssy Chavez, the alleged co-author of the coup attempt by former president Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the Mexican embassy residence in Peru," Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told a press conference on Monday.

"Given this unfriendly act, and considering the repeated instances in which the current and former presidents of that country have interfered in Peru's internal affairs, the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico today," he added.

Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher and trade unionist dubbed Peru's "first poor president," was impeached by Congress in December 2022 following his attempt to dissolve Congress following a months-long standoff.

Relations between Lima and Mexico deteriorated sharply over Castillo's ouster.

Peru expelled Mexico's ambassador after Mexico granted asylum to Castillo's wife and children.

RECOMMENDED

Castillo's successor, now ex-president Dina Boluarte also temporarily recalled Peru's ambassador to Mexico City, accusing then left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of meddling in her country's affairs for expressing support for Castillo.

Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima to request asylum together with his family when he was arrested and charged with rebellion and abuse of authority.

Chavez was charged alongside him. The pair went on trial in March.

While Castillo has been in preventive custody since his impeachment, Chavez was released on bail.

Prosecutors had sought a 25-year term for Chavez for allegedly participating in Castillo's plan to dissolve Congress. They have sought a 34-year sentence for Castillo.

Castillo denies the charges, noting that he never took up arms against the state because the military refused to obey his orders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios