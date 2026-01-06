Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the US military intervention in Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro, rejecting any form of military intervention in Latin America and dismissing the possibility of a similar attack on Mexican territory.

During her morning briefing on Monday, Sheinbaum said Mexico firmly rejects all forms of foreign intervention, a position she said is based not only on the Mexican Constitution but also on the UN Charter.

“We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. The history of Latin America is clear and compelling: intervention has never brought democracy, never generated well-being, nor lasting stability,” she said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were abducted after US President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on multiple sites in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday. The US strikes killed at least 80 people according to Venezuelan authorities.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente also criticised the Trump administration's actions and condemned what he described as the passive role of the UN, arguing that it has failed to act decisively in the face of unilateral and violent actions against a sovereign nation.

“The United Nations remains our primary multilateral structure. It is the best we have. But unfortunately, today it has proven ineffective in trying to contain abuses by hegemonic powers. Hardly more than a voice can be raised to denounce the daily violations of international law,” de la Fuente said.

Shortly after the US intervention in Venezuela, Trump referenced other Latin American countries as potential targets of US action, including Mexico and Colombia, which he claimed serve as hubs for international drug trafficking.