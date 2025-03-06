US foreign policy towards the Russia-Ukraine war has shifted significantly since President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year. The recent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine and the pause in Washington’s intelligence sharing with Kiev come with serious repercussions in terms of the Eastern European country’s ability to continue fighting against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government is now under serious pressure to negotiate with Moscow. On March 4, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was “ready to come to the negotiating table” and that “my team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

A deal that allows Moscow to keep its hold on the Ukrainian land currently under Russian control, along with a partial lifting of economic sanctions, would be favorable to the Kremlin. Such an outcome would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin three years after he launched this “special military operation” in parts of Ukraine.

A key question is: how might a freezing of the Ukraine war through a deal that favours Russia’s interests impact Moscow’s image in the Arab world?

When Russia intensified its direct military intervention in Syria a decade ago to prop up the Assad regime, which at that time was only in control of no more than 20 percent of Syria’s territory, Moscow sent a powerful message to all governments in the Arab world and beyond. A main takeaway was that Russian military intervention could effectively prevent the fall of a regime.

This established an image of Russia as a global player that contrasted with the US, which approached the Middle East in manners that many Arab governments resented due to the disastrous and destabilising invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the response to the Arab Spring uprisings, especially Egypt’s, in 2011.

In short, Moscow’s role in Syria during 2015-16 helped close a chapter of history in which Arab states—and many others around the world, including in the West—could dismiss Russia as a weak or insignificant player during the post-Cold War era.

But after launching its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russia faced many problems on the battlefield that undermined Moscow’s image of strength. The failure to achieve a decisive victory over a much smaller neighbour was not lost on Arab statesmen who had reason to revisit their views on Russian power which were informed by Russia’s Syrian intervention in 2015-16.

In other words, Arab leaders at that point were required to consider if Moscow’s military might was a reality or an illusion. Although no Arab state took any decisive action against Russia, and none burned any bridges with Moscow, the Ukraine war led Arab states to find themselves having less reason to turn to the Kremlin for security-related purposes.

The Ukraine war, as it raged on, became Russia’s top priority on the international stage. Syria was the one Arab state that relied on Russia as a security guarantor, and Moscow prioritising the Ukraine war above all resulted in Russia shifting energy away from Syria. This factor, among others, greatly contributed to the Assad regime’s fall last year, prompting Arab states to further doubt the idea that Russia could perhaps one day be their top security partner.