Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has voiced his country’s condemnation of Israeli abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

"Israel is committing abuses and violating international humanitarian law in Gaza. We not only condemn this, we often criticise settlement activity, fund aid for Palestinian refugees, and vote at the UN to hold Israel accountable for the territories it occupies and the people living there," Sikorski told broadcaster RMF, according to the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The comments came a day after a Polish lawmaker highlighted Tel Aviv’s atrocities in parliament in Warsaw by displaying an Israeli flag in which the Star of David had been replaced with a Nazi swastika, saying Israel is the "new Third Reich".

Konrad Berkowicz held up the altered flag during a speech in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament, where he slammed the Israeli government and called for Poland to sever ties with Israel.

This also comes amid an already strained debate in Poland over the genocide in Gaza.

Recently, there has been a rise in criticism of Israel in several European parliaments, including the European Parliament itself, with some MEPs describing it as a "terrorist state" due to Israeli massacres of Palestinians.

Israel has killed over 72,300 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the genocide in October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since October 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.