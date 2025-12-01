WORLD
Tajikistan says five killed in last week's cross-border attacks from Afghanistan
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon convenes security chiefs after two deadly strikes, one involving a drone attack that killed three Chinese citizens, amid mounting tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
December 1, 2025

Five people have been killed and five more injured in two attacks launched from neighbouring Afghanistan over the past week, Tajikistan's presidential press service said on Monday.

Tajikistan, a mountainous former Soviet republic of around 11 million people, has tense relations with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.

Tajik authorities, who have previously warned of drug smugglers and illicit gold miners working along the remote frontier, said last week that three Chinese citizens had been killed in a drone attack launched from Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's press service said that Rahmon had met with the heads of his security agencies to discuss the situation and ways to strengthen border security.

It said that Rahmon "strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens and ordered that effective measures be taken to resolve the problem and prevent a recurrence of such incidents."

There was no immediate response from the Taliban to a comment request about the Tajik statement.

