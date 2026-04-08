WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israeli strike near Lebanese hospital kills at least four after US‑Iran ceasefire
Several Israeli strikes hit a position belonging to medics from the Lebanese health authority in Shaqra, causing multiple injuries.
Israeli strike near Lebanese hospital kills at least four after US‑Iran ceasefire
People check the damage of a coffeeshop at the site of an Israeli strike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, April, 8 2026. / AP
19 hours ago

At least four people were killed as Israel carried out an air strike on southern Lebanon on early Wednesday, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

The air strike targeted a building in the Jal al-Bahr area near Hiram Hospital, killing four people, according to the news agency.

Several other strikes targeted a position belonging to medics from the health authority in the town of Shaqra, leaving several people injured.

An artillery shelling also struck areas of Hanniyeh and Mansouri.

The news agency also reported air strikes on the towns of Haddatha, Rab Thalathin, the Abbasiya area, Kafra and Jmeijmeh.

The attacks came hours after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

RECOMMENDED

However, Netanyahu's office said the two-week ceasefire "does not include Lebanon."

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2, when Israel and the US started a war against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering the Tehran-aligned Shia group Hezbollah to fire missiles on Israeli positions.

Since then, Israel has intensified its attacks on Lebanon and expanded its invasion into the country's south, killing nearly 1,500 people in Lebanon and displacing over 1 million.

Over 4,500 people were also injured in the Israeli attacks, according to Lebanese authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli tank fire killed Indonesian peacekeeper in Lebanon, UNIFIL finds
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
EU warns energy price surge will persist despite Hormuz reopening
Iran's defence-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon
Iranian attack damages Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz: report
Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
How does Turkish intelligence help calm regional tensions behind the scenes?
No fees can be imposed on Hormuz transit: Oman
Türkiye FM discusses US-Iran ceasefire, lasting peace in calls with Iran, Qatar
Trump signals US-Iran cooperation after controversial 'regime change' claim
President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, warns against 'provocations'
Iran and Gulf states report fresh drone and missile attacks despite ceasefire
Shipowners cautious on Hormuz transit despite Iran–US ceasefire
China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy
'Common sense has prevailed': World leaders cautiously welcome temporary Iran-US ceasefire
Israeli strike near Lebanese hospital kills at least four after US‑Iran ceasefire
What we know about the US-Iran ceasefire deal so far