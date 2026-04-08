At least four people were killed as Israel carried out an air strike on southern Lebanon on early Wednesday, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

The air strike targeted a building in the Jal al-Bahr area near Hiram Hospital, killing four people, according to the news agency.

Several other strikes targeted a position belonging to medics from the health authority in the town of Shaqra, leaving several people injured.

An artillery shelling also struck areas of Hanniyeh and Mansouri.

The news agency also reported air strikes on the towns of Haddatha, Rab Thalathin, the Abbasiya area, Kafra and Jmeijmeh.

The attacks came hours after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."