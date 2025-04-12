WORLD
Serbian president announces new political movement during nationalist rally
Vucic claims anti-government protests are an attack from overseas to destabilise the country.
Vucic says his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people". / AP
April 12, 2025

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has declared the launch of a new political movement as he rallied nationalist supporters in Belgrade to push back against months of protests against him. 

Addressing the crowd late on Saturday evening, Vucic dismissed the protest movement as "an attack from overseas, because certain foreign powers cannot bear to see a free, independent and sovereign Serbia".

He announced the creation of his new political movement "to bring new energy" to the country.

"Each worker, each farmer is welcome; each person who earns an honest living, and fights for his children and his country, is welcome," he told the crowd.

At least 55,000 people attended the rally, the Public Assembly Archive — a group that monitors crowd sizes — said on X.

On Saturday, Vucic said that his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people".

The event started on Friday with Vucic and ministers joining supporters to carry a 200-metre-long Serbian flag, the "largest in history", according to the president.

Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated rail station in the city of Novi Sad — a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.

Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mismanagement, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.

Support from other nationalists

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of people, mostly pensioners with some dressed in traditional costumes, strolled past stands set up in central Belgrade.

Stalls offered free grilled meat, sausages, wine and local fruit brandy, as well as traditional peasant shoes or Serbia's national hat, the sajkaca.

A special appearance came on Saturday from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is wanted by central authorities in his country after being convicted of flouting the constitution.

Speaking from the stage, Dodik told the crowd that Vucic "is today the only man who can hold together a strong and powerful Serbia, both in domestic and foreign policy... especially in these very unstable times".

Vucic also received a mark of support from Hungary's nationalist premier, Viktor Orban. He said in a video message that "foreign powers want to tell Serbs how to live".

Several municipalities organised transport for the president's supporters. The latter were also invited by text messages to "come on time to jointly show strong support" for Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, in Novi Pazar, some 300 kilometres south of Belgrade, thousands of people protested against the government's policies.

Since last week, dozens more have been cycling to Strasbourg, where they are due to arrive on Tuesday, hoping to draw the attention of EU lawmakers to their anti-corruption fight.

SOURCE:AFP
