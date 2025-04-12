Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has declared the launch of a new political movement as he rallied nationalist supporters in Belgrade to push back against months of protests against him.

Addressing the crowd late on Saturday evening, Vucic dismissed the protest movement as "an attack from overseas, because certain foreign powers cannot bear to see a free, independent and sovereign Serbia".

He announced the creation of his new political movement "to bring new energy" to the country.

"Each worker, each farmer is welcome; each person who earns an honest living, and fights for his children and his country, is welcome," he told the crowd.

At least 55,000 people attended the rally, the Public Assembly Archive — a group that monitors crowd sizes — said on X.

On Saturday, Vucic said that his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people".

The event started on Friday with Vucic and ministers joining supporters to carry a 200-metre-long Serbian flag, the "largest in history", according to the president.

Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated rail station in the city of Novi Sad — a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.

Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mismanagement, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.