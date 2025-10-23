WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye welcomes 'long-overdue' Gaza ceasefire, pledging reconstruction support
Ankara urges international community to safeguard truce, prevent further violence, and back Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.
Türkiye welcomes the "long-overdue" Gaza ceasefire / Reuters
October 23, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the "long-overdue" ceasefire in Gaza and called on the international community to protect the fragile truce while supporting humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave.

"Türkiye welcomes the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza and calls for the full and immediate implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Türkiye's deputy envoy to the UN, Asli Guven, said during a UN Security Council session on Palestine on Thursday.

"The foremost priority, as the international community, must be to preserve this long-overdue and hard-achieved ceasefire at all costs," she said.

Guven stressed that it was "imperative to prevent ceasefire violations and settler violence in the West Bank," and warned that "attacks and destabilising policies towards Lebanon, Syria, and the broader region must stop."

"The Middle East cannot endure a persistent cycle of prolonged warfare. Disputes must be solved through diplomatic engagement and negotiation, not through force," she said.

Guven underlined that the second priority must be to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and to begin reconstruction efforts "without further delay, in close coordination with the United Nations and its relevant agencies, including UNRWA."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
