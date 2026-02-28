As explosions rang through Iran’s capital Tehran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz chose a specific word to describe what had just begun.

Not an “offensive”, an “invasion”, or even a “war”, but a “preemptive strike”, a term carrying legal and political weight far beyond the battlefield.

The same language, used by Washington more than twenty years ago, paved the way for one of the costliest foreign policy failures of the modern era - the Iraq war, launched on the justification later shown to be false.

In 2002, the Bush administration formalised the idea of preemptive strikes into official US national security policy and used it to justify invading Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that, as post-war investigations confirmed , did not exist.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians lost their lives in the subsequent war.

Now, with US and Israeli forces striking Iranian government buildings, military sites, and the residences of senior officials, as well as President Trump’s declaration that Iran's "hour of freedom is at hand", that same doctrine appears to be making a comeback.

This is a declaration of war and nothing less, according to Klaus Jurgens, political analyst and communications strategist.

“Iran was in the middle of nuclear talks and had given no indication it was planning to attack Israel. There was no imminent threat, which makes the 'preemptive' label a fiction,” Jurgens tells TRT World.

“And the strikes themselves are illegal under international law," he adds.

About an hour after the US strikes hit Tehran, President Donald Trump urged Iranians to stay indoors, warning that further bombardment was imminent and implying that once the fighting ended, the country’s political future would be in their hands.

Yet under international law, preemptive war has a precise meaning and does not extend to pursuing government change.

It is a narrowly defined exception to the prohibition on the use of force, permitted only when a threat is imminent. In 2003 , that threshold was widely judged not to have been met. In 2026, the evidence suggests it has not been met again.

What 'preemptive' actually means

Under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the right to self-defence applies only to situations involving an imminent armed attack.

The keyword here is imminent: a credible, time-sensitive threat that leaves no room for diplomacy or deterrence.

The 2002 Bush National Security Strategy sought to broaden this standard, asserting the right to strike before threats had fully materialised, a position widely disputed under international law.

Today, President Trump’s rhetoric, framing military action alongside calls for political change in Iran, reflects the language of government change rather than self-defence.

This comes despite Iran having been engaged in negotiations days before the strike, with reports suggesting willingness to curb uranium stockpiling, even as Washington maintained demands for “zero enrichment” from Iran.