WORLD
1 min read
US demands clarity from allies on their role in potential war over Taiwan: report
The US is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.
US demands clarity from allies on their role in potential war over Taiwan: report
Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games. / AA
July 12, 2025

The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the US and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported.

Elbridge Colby, the US under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing the matter during recent talks with defence officials of both countries, Saturday’s report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

According to the newspaper, the reported request caught both Tokyo and Canberra off guard, as the US itself does not offer a blank cheque guarantee to defend Taiwan.

Reuters could not verify the report. The US department of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED

The US is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty.

Colby was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during President Donald Trump's first term. Colby is known for arguing that the US military should prioritise competition with China and shift its focus from the Middle East and Europe.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army