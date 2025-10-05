CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
The Russian president argued that the use of Tomahawk cruise missiles without the direct participation of American military personnel is "impossible".
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Putin says potential Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will ‘destroy’ Russia-US ties. / AP Archive
October 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a potential delivery of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would “destroy” relations between Moscow and Washington.

“This will lead to the destruction of our relationship. Or at least the emerging positive trends in this relationship. So I'm saying what I think. And how things turn out depends not only on us,” Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, a part of which was shared on his Telegram.

Earlier, in an address to the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the resort city of Sochi on Thursday, Putin said such deliveries to Kiev “will not change the balance on the battlefield in any way.”

The Russian president argued that the use of Tomahawk cruise missiles without the direct participation of American military personnel is “impossible” and would mark a “completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation”, including in Russia-US ties.

The Kremlin has also said that Russia will respond to the potential transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine by the US “in an appropriate manner”.

RECOMMENDED

The missile has a range of up to 2,500 kilometres.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Axios news website that he asked US President Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Just days later, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Washington is considering the request and that Trump would be making "the final determination" on the issue.

RelatedTRT World - Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG