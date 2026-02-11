Two pilots were killed after a small plane was shot at upon landing at an airstrip in Indonesia’s South Papua province on Wednesday, local media reported.

The aircraft, operated by Smart Air with registration number PK-SNR, departed from Tanah Merah in Boven Digoel Regency.

It was shot at upon landing at Karowai Airstrip in Boven Digoel Regency at around 11.00 am (0200GMT), according to Antara news agency.

Faizal Rahmadani, head of operations of the Damai Cartenz Task Force, said the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the incident, according to Kompas TV.