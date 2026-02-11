WORLD
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
The fate of the 13 passengers aboard the plane remains uncertain as an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the shooting, an official says.
An official says the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the incident. / AP
February 11, 2026

Two pilots were killed after a small plane was shot at upon landing at an airstrip in Indonesia’s South Papua province on Wednesday, local media reported.

The aircraft, operated by Smart Air with registration number PK-SNR, departed from Tanah Merah in Boven Digoel Regency.

It was shot at upon landing at Karowai Airstrip in Boven Digoel Regency at around 11.00 am (0200GMT), according to Antara news agency.

Faizal Rahmadani, head of operations of the Damai Cartenz Task Force, said the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the incident, according to Kompas TV.

Rahmadani said that troops were deployed in the area from outside Papua as part of strengthening security and investigations.

He added that the fate of the 13 passengers remains uncertain, and an investigation is underway to reveal the identity of the group responsible for the shooting.

RelatedTRT World - Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
SOURCE:AA
