Russia, China conduct nuclear tests but 'don't talk about it': Trump
His statements came three days after he ordered the US military to restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after more than 30 years.
US President Trump returns to the White House following a weekend trip to Florida. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said North Korea is not the only country testing nuclear weapons, claiming that Russia and China are also testing, as he spoke during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes program broadcast.

"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it," Trump said on Sunday after he was told by host Norah O'Donnell that the only country testing nuclear weapons is North Korea.

His statements came three days after he ordered the US military to restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after more than 30 years.

"Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test, and I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test," he said, stressing that one does not "necessarily know" where these countries are testing their weapons.

‘Tremendous nuclear power’

Reaffirming that he does not want to use them, Trump reiterated the need to test nuclear weapons in order to see how they are going to work.

"Doesn't it sort of make sense? You make nuclear weapons, and then you don't test. How are you gonna do that? How are you gonna know if they work?" he added.

Trump further highlighted that the US has "tremendous nuclear power," more than "any other country."

"Russia's second. China's a very distant third, but they'll be even in five years. You know, they're making them rapidly, and I think we should do something about denuclearisation...We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
