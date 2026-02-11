POLITICS
Portugal's Interior Minister resigns after backlash over Storm Kristin response
Storm Kristin swept across central mainland Portugal early on January 31, causing widespread damage to thousands of homes, factories and critical infrastructure, and killing at least six people
A flooded area after the passage of storms Kristin and Leonardo, in the parish of Valada, Portugal. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral has resigned amid criticism from opposition parties and local communities over what they describe as the authorities' slow and failed response to devastating Storm Kristin two weeks ago.

The office of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said late on Tuesday that he accepted the minister's resignation at the request of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, after Amaral said she "no longer had the personal and political conditions necessary to carry out the role".

The president's office said Montenegro will temporarily take over the interior portfolio until a successor is appointed.

Storm Kristin swept across central mainland Portugal early on January 31, with winds topping 200 kph and heavy rains causing widespread damage to thousands of homes, factories and critical infrastructure, and killing at least six people.

The government estimates more than 4 billion euros ($4.76 billion) are needed for direct reconstruction costs.

‘Govt's incapacity to deal with adversities’

Amaral's resignation is the first since the centre-right minority government took office about eight months ago.

The leader of far-right Chega party, Andre Ventura, wrote on X that the resignation proved the government's incapacity to deal with adversities, adding Montenegro was losing control of the government.

"How long will it take to resolve the other 'casting errors' of this government?" he asked.

Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro told reporters late on Monday that Montenegro was "the first person responsible" for the government's failure to respond to the storms.

Portugal and Spain have faced a series of storms in recent weeks. Following the devastation of Storm Kristin, successive tempests Leonardo and Marta also brought heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and further damage.

Portugal is now feeling the indirect effects of Storm Nils, which is not expected to directly hit the country, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

SOURCE:Reuters
