Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral has resigned amid criticism from opposition parties and local communities over what they describe as the authorities' slow and failed response to devastating Storm Kristin two weeks ago.

The office of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said late on Tuesday that he accepted the minister's resignation at the request of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, after Amaral said she "no longer had the personal and political conditions necessary to carry out the role".

The president's office said Montenegro will temporarily take over the interior portfolio until a successor is appointed.

Storm Kristin swept across central mainland Portugal early on January 31, with winds topping 200 kph and heavy rains causing widespread damage to thousands of homes, factories and critical infrastructure, and killing at least six people.

The government estimates more than 4 billion euros ($4.76 billion) are needed for direct reconstruction costs.

‘Govt's incapacity to deal with adversities’