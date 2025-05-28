The new controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations at an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Chaotic scenes ensued as thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centre in Rafah, AFP journalists and local authorities reported.

"We have seen yesterday the shocking images of hungry people pushing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, undignified and unsafe," the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said in Tokyo.

The incident came days after the partial easing of a total aid blockade on the territory that Israel imposed on March 2, leading to severe shortages of food and medicine.

Gun shots

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least one person was killed and 48 others wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site.

Earlier, the United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that scores of people were injured while trying to receive food aid on Tuesday at distribution sites in Gaza operated by the GHF.

"47 people were injured due to gun shots," Ajith Sunghay, Head of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory told reporters in Geneva, citing information from partners on the ground.

The gunfire was from the "Israel Defense Force", he said.

The UN Human rights office could not give a specific location of where people were injured.

'Disastrous failure'