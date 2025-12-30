The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on 10 individuals and entities linked to Iran and Venezuela, accusing them of supporting Tehran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programme and broader weapons proliferation activities.

The measures, announced by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday, aim to disrupt growing cooperation between Iran and Venezuela that US officials say bolsters Iran’s military-industrial complex and threatens regional security.

Among those designated is Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA (EANSA) and its chair, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez.

Treasury officials allege the company played a key role in acquiring Iranian-designed UAVs and facilitating their production in Venezuela.

According to OFAC, Urdaneta coordinated with members of the Venezuelan and Iranian armed forces to advance UAV manufacturing capabilities inside Venezuela, deepening defence ties between Caracas and Tehran.

“Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world,” said John Hurley, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.