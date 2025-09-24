China has said it would no longer seek the special treatment given to developing countries in World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements — a change long demanded by the United States.

Commerce Ministry officials said Wednesday the move was an attempt to boost the global trading system at a time when it is under threat from tariff wars and protectionist moves by individual countries to restrict imports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese officials said Beijing will not change its developing country status, but it will forgo asking for special and differential treatment in future negotiations at the WTO.

China's decision on Tuesday to forgo the benefits it receives from its developing country status at the WTO showed its "commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system," Mme Li Yihong, charge d'affaires, permanent mission of China to the WTO, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Chinese officials did not mention the United States by name or President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on many other countries this year, including China.

The US has long argued that China should give up its developing-country status because it is the world’s second-largest economy. The advantages of that designation at the WTO include lower requirements to open their markets to imports and longer transition periods to implement such market-opening steps.

The WTO provides a forum for global trade talks and enforces agreements but has become less effective, prompting calls for reform.