The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it helped the evacuation of 40 Palestinians from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which operates under strict Israeli restrictions.

In a statement, the organisation said on Monday that the group included 20 patients and 20 companions to receive treatment in hospitals outside the enclave.

The society said it will pursue humanitarian efforts, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners, “to facilitate patients' access to treatment outside Gaza, despite the challenges and difficult humanitarian conditions."

According to an Anadolu reporter, vehicles of the WHO and the Palestinian Red Crescent Agency carried the evacuees to the crossing.

Under extremely tight Israeli restrictions, Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on February 2 to allow the passage of people in both directions. Israel has occupied the crossing since May 2024.

Estimates in Gaza indicate that about 22,000 wounded and sick Palestinians hope to leave the territory for treatment abroad, amid what officials describe as a catastrophic collapse of the health sector following Israel’s genocidal war.

Semi-official figures also show that about 80,000 Palestinians have registered to return to Gaza, underscoring the resident’s rejection of displacement and insistence on returning despite widespread destruction.