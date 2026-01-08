WORLD
Lebanon completes first phase of disarming Hezbollah under truce deal with Israel: army
The Lebanese army finishes the first phase of disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River while Israel still occupies an area near the border.
Smoke rises over Litani River following Israeli attack on Baalbek, Lebanon, March 22 2025. [File photo] / AA
January 8, 2026

The Lebanese army announced on Thursday that it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm Hezbollah, covering the area between the Israeli border and the Litani River.

In a statement, the army said it had "achieved the objectives of the first phase" of its plan, with an intention to extend it to the rest of Lebanon.

Hezbollah, weakened after a deadly war with Israel in November 2024, has not agreed to surrender its weapons in the rest of Lebanon.

The army said it now controls the area in Lebanon south of the Litani River "with the exception of territory and positions still occupied by Israel" near the border.

Operations to continue

Despite a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in place for over a year, which stipulates that Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory, Israel continues to occupy five strategic points near the border.

The Israeli army is still conducting raids within Lebanese territories, which it accuses Hezbollah of seeking to rearm, and is questioning the effectiveness of the Lebanese army's disarmament efforts.

Lebanon accuses Israel of breaching the ceasefire under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah.

Despite the truce, Israel has carried out nearly 700 air strikes across Lebanese territory since the end of November 2024, killing at least 340 people and wounding over 940 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah must withdraw its forces north of the Litani River and have its military infrastructure dismantled in the evacuated areas.

The Lebanese army said its operations will continue south of the Litani to "complete the disposal of unexploded ordnance" and search for tunnels dug by Hezbollah.

It added that it will take measures to "permanently prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities".

Lebanese government under pressure

Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal is scheduled to brief the government on Thursday afternoon on the progress made.

The Lebanese government is under intense pressure from the United States to disarm Hezbollah, amid fears of an escalation in Israeli attacks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised the Lebanese government and army's efforts on Sunday, but added that they were "far from sufficient".

A committee comprised of representatives from the United States, France, Lebanon, Israel and the United Nations is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire.

Attacks on UN forces

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said earlier that Israeli strikes on Lebanon constitute “clear violations” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

UNIFIL also reported lethal attacks on its peacekeepers by Israel.

“Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and represent serious violations of Resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, urging all parties to uphold their commitments to protect the progress achieved so far.

