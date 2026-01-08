The Lebanese army announced on Thursday that it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm Hezbollah, covering the area between the Israeli border and the Litani River.

In a statement, the army said it had "achieved the objectives of the first phase" of its plan, with an intention to extend it to the rest of Lebanon.

Hezbollah, weakened after a deadly war with Israel in November 2024, has not agreed to surrender its weapons in the rest of Lebanon.

The army said it now controls the area in Lebanon south of the Litani River "with the exception of territory and positions still occupied by Israel" near the border.

Operations to continue

Despite a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in place for over a year, which stipulates that Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory, Israel continues to occupy five strategic points near the border.

The Israeli army is still conducting raids within Lebanese territories, which it accuses Hezbollah of seeking to rearm, and is questioning the effectiveness of the Lebanese army's disarmament efforts.

Lebanon accuses Israel of breaching the ceasefire under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah.

Despite the truce, Israel has carried out nearly 700 air strikes across Lebanese territory since the end of November 2024, killing at least 340 people and wounding over 940 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah must withdraw its forces north of the Litani River and have its military infrastructure dismantled in the evacuated areas.

The Lebanese army said its operations will continue south of the Litani to "complete the disposal of unexploded ordnance" and search for tunnels dug by Hezbollah.

It added that it will take measures to "permanently prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities".