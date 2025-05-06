Yemen's international airport has been "completely destroyed" in Israeli air strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa, an airport official told AFP.

"Three planes out of seven belonging to Yemenia Airlines were destroyed at Sanaa airport, and Sanaa International Airport was completely destroyed," the official said on Tuesday.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes also hit power stations in the districts of Dhahaban, Asr, Hezyaz, and Attan area in Sanaa. The channel said at least three people have been killed and 35 others wounded.

The broadcaster said Israeli air strikes also hit a cement factory in Amran province near Sanaa.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the air strikes, claiming that they targeted Houthi infrastructure at the airport.

The spokesperson said attacks also targeted power stations in Sanaa and a cement factory in the nearby Amran province.

Ahead of the attacks, the Israeli army ordered Yemeni residents near the Sanaa airport to immediately evacuate the area.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured on Monday in joint Israeli-US strikes in the coastal province of Hodeida, a day after a Houthi missile strike hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv a day earlier.

The Houthi group called its missile strike on the Ben Gurion Airport a “warning” to international airlines that the Israeli airport is “unsafe for civilian aviation.”