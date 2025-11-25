Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who recently joined Intel.

In an emailed statement, TSMC said the lawsuit is based on the terms of the employment contract between TSMC and Lo, the non-compete agreement signed by Lo, and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

"There is a high probability that Lo uses, leaks, discloses or transfers TSMC's trade secrets and confidential information to Intel, thus making legal actions necessary," TSMC said.

Intel and Lo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.