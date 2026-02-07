A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.

Russia has pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine in recent days despite the two countries holding US-brokered talks to end the nearly four-year-long war.

Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure, causing outages that have left hundreds of thousands of people without lighting or heating in temperatures well below zero.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmygal said Kiev had requested emergency assistance from Poland after Russia hit the Burshtynska and Dobrotvirska power plants in western Ukraine.

"Russia is carrying out another massive attack on the Ukrainian power grid facilities," grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.