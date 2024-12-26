Last week, an international war crimes prosecutor said that evidence emerging from mass grave sites in Syria had exposed a state-run "machinery of death" under the Assad regime.

The International Commission on Missing Persons in the Hague separately said it had received data indicating there may be as many as 66, as yet unverified, mass grave sites in Syria.

Commission head Kathryne Bomberger told Reuters its portal for reporting the missing was now "exploding" with new contacts from families.

The doors of Syria's secret prisons flung open after armed anti-regime groups ousted the Assad regime this month, more than 13 years after his brutal repression of anti-regime protests triggered a war that would kill more than 500,000 people.

Many families rushed to former prisons, detention centres and mass graves to find any trace of disappeared relatives.

Countless souls under the ground

While describing the scenes in Tadamon, Southern Damascus the PBS reported: "After almost 14 years of war, it's a desolate wasteland with more bodies buried underground than people still living above it. Human remains are scattered all around."

The Syrian Emergency Task Force claimed that a mass grave near Damascus holds the remains of at least 100,000 people in Al Qutayfah.

The BBC reported that in Husseiniyeh, on the road that leads to the Damascus airport, satellite images show differences in the landscapes of areas where mass graves have been discovered.

A key Syrian rescue group and an activist told AFP a burial site outside Damascus was likely a mass grave for detainees.