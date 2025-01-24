Recent political developments across the Middle East, including the weakening of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and the toppling of ally Bashar al Assad in Syria, do not bode well for Iran.

In the coming months, experts project a possible retreat of the country from the Middle East, after a decade of power politics. This comes as Türkiye continues to increase its political leverage in different areas from Syria, where the current government has friendly terms with Ankara, to Caucasia, a turbulent region, where the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance has reached new heights since Baku's liberation of the Karabakh region from Armenia in 2020.

Turkish influence is increasing in both the Middle East and Central Asia, the ancient fatherland of the Turks and home to rich energy sources from gas to oil and uranium. Amid this change, Tehran has been recalculating its role in Caucasia, reassessing its opposition to the opening of the strategic Zangezur Corridor, a trade and transportation route, which connects Istanbul with Baku.

Beyond "making political statements," Iran cannot block the development of the Zangezur Corridor, says Zakhid Farrukh Mamedov, professor of international economics at Azerbaijan State University of Economics in Baku. The corridor remains under construction but is nearing completion this year.

The corridor, which aims to link Europe with Central Asia through a land route running from Türkiye's east to neighbouring Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave and further east reaching the Caspian Sea through Armenia-Iran and Azerbaijan-Iran border areas, is too big of a project for Iran to block due to linked Western, Turkic and Russian interests, according to Mamedov.

The corridor is ‘inevitable'

Despite Iran's refusal to recognise the emerging paradigm backed by both regional and international powers on the development of the Zangezur Corridor, the land route project offers to meet the essential economic needs of Caucasia, bringing stability, peace and economic growth, the professor says.

"Almost everybody from the US to Russia agrees that this corridor is the guarantee of future prosperity. It is the door to the future. It is not possible to prevent the realisation of this project," Mamedov, who is also the head of the International Eurasia Scientific Research Center at Azerbaijan State University of Economics, tells TRT World.

Cooperating is a better attitude than opposing such a project, which benefits everybody including Iran, adds the Azerbaijani economist. "Iran has no other choice than agreeing on this project."

Despite the growing regional consensus on the corridor's opening, Iran "has always opposed the corridor" out of national security concerns, says Kamer Kasim, a professor of international relations at Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University.

In September, Iran's foreign minister suggested that the opening of the corridor could compromise Armenian territorial integrity, which Tehran sees as "a red line."

Iran has fears that if the corridor becomes operational in the region, "it will cut its land link to Armenia," an ally of Tehran, Kasim tells TRT World. Iran is also concerned that the further realignment of Baku and Ankara, the two Turkic capitals, through the route will weaken its regional hold as connectivity from Central Asia to Türkiye strengthens.

Despite these fears, the corridor could benefit Iran, a country that has been isolated under Western sanctions for decades, by allowing Tehran access to other regional states with better links, says Kasim.

After its Syria failure, Iran might conclude that its proxy war across the Middle East costs itself too much, straining the country's economic capacity, which might force Tehran to rethink its approach to projects like the Zangezur Corridor, according to Kasim. In any case, if Armenia becomes a partner, the corridor might be opened without Iran's participation, he adds.