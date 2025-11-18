A fire aboard a Turkish-flagged LPG carrier docked at Odessa's port that ignited during the November 16–17 assault on the port of Izmail has been extinguished, according to an update provided by Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Tuesday.

Officials are currently conducting inspections to assess structural damage to the vessel and its surroundings, the ministry said in a statement.

"At the same time, measures are being taken in the port to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and fully resume the work of the infrastructure," it said.

On Monday, Türkiye’s consul general in Odessa warned of the risk of an explosion on the vessel, noting that the crew had been evacuated and were safe.

Speaking about the incident in which the Turkish-flagged LPG vessel Orinda was struck while unloading at Izmail Port, the consul general Muhittin Celik told Anadolu that all crew members had been evacuated and were in good condition.

Celik said a UAV (drone) struck the ship in an attack shortly after midnight.